Bandido Reportedly Agrees to Terms of AEW Contract

– It looks like former ROH World Champion Bandido is indeed joining the All Elite Wrestling roster. According to a report by Fightful Select, Bandido has agreed to terms of a deal with AEW.

As previously reported, AEW offered Bandido a contract following his match with Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title last week on Dynamite. Jericho won the match in his first defense of the ROH Title.

Fightful reports that Bandido has agreed to the terms of his contract. AEW has not yet officially announced his signing, usually signified by a tweet or graphic saying a wrestler is “#AllElite.”

Bandido was booked on short notice to face Jericho last week, and he had to rush to get some ring gear ready in time for his match. People backstage were said to be very high on Bandido’s demeanor and attitude in the situation, from scrambling to get some ring gear ready and being brought in to lose a match against Jericho in his title defense. Bandido was said to be visibly excited backstage after the match and also hugged Tony Khan.

Additionally, Fightful noted there was interest from multiple companies about signing the former ROH Champion in recent months. However, AEW has not yet confirmed the news of his signing.