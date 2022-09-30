Bandido Reportedly Offered AEW contract

Bandido could be sticking around in AEW, as he has reportedly been offered a full-time contract. According to the WON, the former ROH World Champion was offered a contract in the company. He made his debut for AEW on this week’s Dynamite in the main event against Chris Jericho for the championship, a match Jericho won in his first title defense.

It was noted that Bandido was offered the contract after his debut, though there is no confirmation regarding whether he’s signed it or not at this point. He has worked for MLW and Impact Wrestling over the past year and had a run in ROH from 2019 until the company’s hiatus. He lost the ROH World Title in a unification match against Jonathan Gresham at Supercard of honor in April.