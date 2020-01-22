Baron Corbin: ‘I Take Pride in Being a True Heel’

– Chron.com recently interviewed WWE Superstar Baron Corbin ahead of Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2020 in Houston Texas. Below are some highlights.

Baron Corbin on taking pride in his heel reactions: “I take pride in being a true heel. I take pride in really irritating people in that way so much that they are trying to make up words like ‘go away heat.’ This is actual irritation that I am causing people. And I am trying to do it as much as possible. I don’t want to be cool. I want to walk out and watch people’s faces just turned to anger and frustration. I am getting the middle finger from an 8-year old kid to a 90-year old grandmother. I think it is fantastic and I think more people should take pride in that ability. And I do not take cheap shots to get it. I am not a guy that comes out and says ‘your town sucks.’ I take pride in everything I do and just getting that pure hatred from a fan.”

On his feud with Roman Reigns: “I have been lucky that the last few guys I have really been in a ring with have been a fan favorite from Roman to Seth (Rollins) to the Rock. I take a sense of pride in helping people love those guys. Every once in a while you used to get the ‘Let’s go Roman,’ ‘Roman Sucks’ chants. Now, no one is saying ‘Roman sucks.’ It is always ‘Corbin sucks.’ But when you have a guy like that who the people love. It makes my job very easy. I can just stand there and yell at a little kid and say ‘Look at your hero. He is crawling on the ground like a little baby.’ And they lose their mind. When you have a guy they truly care about, it is awesome.”

Corbin on the favorite part of his feud with Roman Reigns: “Definitely covering him in dog food was a blast aside from the smell – it got on me as well. But that level of guttural hatred that I heard when we were doing it was awesome and the moment was right. I think it was old school and it was just nasty. And I think outside the box. It was a lot of fun to do.”

Baron Corbin on wrestling in a suit shirt and vest: “I mean that thing drove people insane. When you go out there in a collared shirt and a suit vest and fight someone, people lose their minds. I think it is true. The outfit helped people hate me. Then the ability to have the microphone for several segments in a show when I was the constable on Raw. They would give me the mic six, seven, eight times a night where I got out and do what I do best – irritate people with a microphone and change the rules of a match during a match. All of those things irritated people and it takes time to develop that hatred. Getting to do it that much, every night really benefitted me. It is unbelievably difficult because it was hot, it sticks to you and doesn’t stretch a whole lot. stick to your guns doesn’t stretch a whole lot. And jeans get real heavy when are really sweaty and it was definitely difficult. 100 percent. Every little thing I can do to make people hate me is worth it.”