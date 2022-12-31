Batista Backstage at Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown. Another name who was backstage at last night’s show was former WWE Champion Batista, aka Dave Bautista. Titus O’Neil shared a photo of Batista backstage at the event on Twitter, which you can see below.

PWInsider reports that the former WWE Superstar was backstage for a “quick visit,” and he was not backstage for a majority of the TV broadcast. Last night’s SmackDown was held at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Batista is currently starring in the new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is streaming now on Netflix. He also returns as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which arrives on May 5, 2023.