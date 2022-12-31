WWE News: Update on AJ Styles Following Ankle Injury, Ric Flair & Gerald Brisco At Smackdown

– A new report has an update on AJ Styles following his injury at a WWE live event. As reported, Styles suffered an ankle injury during an OC vs. Judgment Day six-person mixed tag team match at the live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

PWInsider reports that Styles went to Tampa to get his ankle checked out and didn’t work last night’s live event in Toronto. He was not backstage at Smackdown in Tampa on Friday.

– The site also notes that both Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were backstage at Smackdown. Flair’s daughter Charlotte made her return on last night’s show, beating Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.