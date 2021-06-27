WWE News: Batista Not Interested In Making Movie With Rock or Cena, Big E on Talking Smack, Top 5

– Batista said “Nah I’m good” when asked about potentially making a movie with The Rock or John Cena. He then clarified by saying:

“I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal.”

– Big E talks qualifying for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match during his Talking Smack appearance.

– WWE’s Weekly Top 5: Edge Returns to Topple Roman’s Empire.