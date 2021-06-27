wrestling / News
WWE News: Batista Not Interested In Making Movie With Rock or Cena, Big E on Talking Smack, Top 5
– Batista said “Nah I’m good” when asked about potentially making a movie with The Rock or John Cena. He then clarified by saying:
“I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal.”
I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. 🤷🏻♂️ #DreamChaser https://t.co/JFHAaw053F pic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT
— Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021
Dave Bautista responds to making a movie with The Rock and John Cena
"Nah I'm good"
(via @DaveBautista) pic.twitter.com/F0D1Z9Ge6P
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 25, 2021
– Big E talks qualifying for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match during his Talking Smack appearance.
– WWE’s Weekly Top 5: Edge Returns to Topple Roman’s Empire.
