Bayley On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Her Relationship With Triple H

In a recent interview on The Five Count, Bayley discussed the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, her relationship with Triple H, and much more. You can read her comments below.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/an-evening-with-wwes-bayley/id1350493142?i=1000580511786

Bayley on the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon retiring and her relationship with Triple H: “It’s still so weird to me. When the news broke that he was retiring, I was just kind of in shock, and it felt like we needed to — I’m like, ‘Do we party, or do we go sit around and sit in our feelings and feel weird?’ It was such a strange feeling. It still is talked about backstage how different things are and not worse or better, it’s just super different. But fortunately for me, I’ve worked with Triple H for years since being in NXT. We have such a great relationship and he understands what I’ve been through and where I want to go and how I view my character and things like that. In that sense, it’s been so awesome. I can see a shift, and it’s kind of like a new relationship is how I feel like. Everybody has a little extra spunk in them just because it’s different.”

On working for Triple H on the WWE main roster: “I was talking to Finn Balor backstage the other day. Triple H just walked by and he’s like, ‘Hey guys, what’s up?’ We were just like, ‘Man, isn’t this so weird? It just feels like seven years ago again,’ especially with Finn because him and I were champions at the same time in NXT and Hunter was very hands-on and having him there again, it just feels like the Twilight Zone.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Five Count with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.