Bayley, Big E., Mustafa Ali & More Share Love For Jeff Hardy Following WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s WWE release has brought well wishes to the Hardy brother from Bayley, Big E., Mustafa Ali and others. As reported earlier today, the multi-time champion was released from his contract today. You can see a selection of tweets from the aforementioned names as well as Damian Priest, Lio Rush and more below:

The Hardyz gave 12 year old me so much hope to live a dream that seemed so out of reach. We all love you, Jeff! You’re so special and only wish the absolute best for you 💜💚 pic.twitter.com/6TyXC3HOug — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 9, 2021

I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it “easy.” Jeff says “Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh*t up.” He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family. pic.twitter.com/m7Qp1XOo6t — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 9, 2021

Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 9, 2021

I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND. Nothing but positive thoughts and we'll wishes to this good a kind soul. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8CZ6QXhKwt — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) December 9, 2021

Thank you #JeffHardy for truly inspiring me. If it weren’t for you, there would be no me in this world of professional wrestling. Thank you for your hunger, your passion, your dedication and your loyalty to your family. Praying for you. Praying for them. #ForTheBest — New Ep #NotFound out now! (@TheLionelGreen) December 9, 2021

We love you, Jeff Hardy! — Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) December 9, 2021

