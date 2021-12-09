wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Has Been Released From WWE
December 9, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful reports that WWE has released Jeff Hardy from his contract after sending him home from live touring over the weekend. According to the report, WWE offered to get Hardy rehab but he did not accept the offer.
Hardy was sent home by WWE and wasn’t part of their live event last Sunday in Corpus Christi, Texas. The night before, he teamed with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods. After tagging in McIntyre, he left the match through the crowd. He was said to be ‘sluggish’ as the match continued. Rey Mysterio took his spot on the subsequent event on Sunday.
Matt Hardy previously said that his brother is at home and ‘okay’. Hardy had been set for match with Happy Corbin tomorrow night on Smackdown, but obviously that’s no longer happening.
