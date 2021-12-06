Matt Hardy Says Jeff’s At Home & Doing Okay, Video From Saturday Live Show

Matt Hardy has provided an update on his brother Jeff, saying that he is at his home and doing “okay.” As reported last night, Jeff Hardy was sent home from the road by WWE and missed Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, Texas after he appeared sluggish during his six-man tag match on Saturday in Edinburg and ultimately left through the crowd after making a hot tag.

Fightful reports that Matt gave an update on his brother during his Twitch stream on Monday. The site reports that he said:

“I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today. He’s okay. He’s good. I think he’ll be fine. once again, this isn’t my business. If he wants to go into it with more detail, he’ll do it himself. Jeff is okay. He is at home and okay. It’s not my business or story to tell or explain. Besides that, it’s not my story to tell because it’s not my perspective. I love my brother and I want him to be okay and healthy.”

In related news, you can see some clips of Hardy from the Saturday live event below. Hardy appears to be cogent in the clips and does look to be holding his torso during his entrance.

At this time, neither WWE nor Jeff have commented on his status.

For those asking, this is the full video of Jeff Hardy last night #wwe #jeffhardy pic.twitter.com/yZdYiUGIbb — That wrestling guy (@Rymont14) December 6, 2021

First time watching one of my favorite childhood wrestlers of all time the one and only @JEFFHARDYBRAND tonight in #WWEEdinburg this man is a legend pic.twitter.com/ozGpdm3orn — Joe Contreras (@TheJoeContreras) December 5, 2021

Jeff Hardy se veía en buen estado y completamente sobrio, contrario a los rumores. pic.twitter.com/3B1GrbutsQ — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) December 6, 2021