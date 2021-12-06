Jeff Hardy Reportedly Sent Home From Road By WWE

Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the WWE’s live events this weekend. PWInsider reports that Hardy was not at tonight’s live event in Corpus Christi, Texas and the word backstage was that he had been sent home.

Hardy competed at Saturday night’s live event in Edinburg, Texas where he teamed with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline. Hardy spent most of the match in the ring as the face in peril to The Bloodline, and the report notes that Hardy apparently became “more sluggish” as the match went on. After he taged out to McIntyre, Hardy left through the crowd followed by security and didn’t return after the match to celebrate the win.

Rey Mysterio replaced Hardy in the match on tonight’s show, and Hardy was not backstage at the event. No word as of yet regarding why Hardy was sent home.