Bayley Gives Update On Her Recovery, Says Her Return is ‘Only A Matter of Time’

Bayley recently gave an update on her recovery from knee surgery, warning that her rivals had better be ready for her. The WWE star did a Q&A on her Instagram account and was asked about her recovery from the ACL tear she underwent surgery for in mid-July.

“So my knee is doing great, my ankle is doing great, my calf is doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “My mind is doing great. So it’s only a matter of time. I’m not going to tell you when and I don’t want all these idiots watching to know when. But I’m going to be coming back soon, maybe, no. Y’all better be ready, better be ready.”

You can see the full video below: