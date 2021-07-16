WWE News: Bayley Undergoes Surgery For Torn ACL, R-Truth Responds To Edge Dissing 24/7 Title

– As previously reported, Bayley suffered a torn ACL last week that will likely keep her out of action for around nine months. The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion took to Twitter on Thursday night to post a photo of her at the hospital for surgery, while also playing up her heel character ahead of fans returning to WWE events.

“Can’t wait to miss the first show in front of fans again. I blame YOU for this. Thanks a lot,” Bayley wrote.

– Edge took a jab at the WWE 24/7 Championship on a recent edition of Talking Smack, noting that he’s won 31 titles, which is more than anyone in the company. He also specifically mentioned that he wasn’t counting the 24/7 title. Well, R-Truth, a current 52-time 24/7 Champion, took exception and has since responded to Edge on Twitter.

“@EdgeRatedR I don’t count your 31 championship either so we even,” Truth wrote.