Becky Lynch Comments on Ronda Rousey’s Return, Possible WrestleMania Match

Becky Lynch had some thoughts to express about Ronda Rousey’s return at the Royal Rumble, and commented on Rousey potentially challenging her for WrestleMania. Rousey returned to win the women’s Rumble at last night’s show, and Lynch spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport about the surprise return. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Rousey’s WWE return: “Welcome back. Congratulations on your new little youngster. I already beat her. I already beat her, so I have nothing left to prove. I’m still holding this championship that she gave me almost three years ago. If she wants to come and test herself against me…she’s been at home for nearly three years and I’ve been the champion for nearly three years. I’ve had a little baby in-between too, but anyway. She’s been at home for three years, I came back better than ever. I don’t think anyone can doubt that I’m better than ever, better than when I left. We’ll see how she’s doing.

“I have no ring rust, she certainly does. She hasn’t done this in three years. I don’t know if she will want to go into the full meal. Sometimes you have to warm up to these things. Have a little bowl of gazpacho. Maybe a little melon ball appetizer. Maybe she’ll go for that before getting into the main course. That’s what I would do if I was her, but we’ll see what she does.”

On if she wants Rousey to challenge her for WrestleMania: “I’ve already beaten her. Sure, of course, that’s the match people want and have wanted for nearly four years now and that would get them excited and get me excited, but now it’s in her court. If she wants it, I’m ready to go. If she doesn’t, she can warm up with gazpacho and I’ll give somebody else a shot and make somebody else big time because that’s what I do.”