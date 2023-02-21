Becky Lynch & Lita Issue Challenge To Damage CTRL For WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Becky Lynch and Lita are teaming up in the quest for gold, challenging Damage CTRL to a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match on Raw. Lynch and Lita appeared on Monday’s show, crashing Bayley’s Ding Dong! Hello segment to issue the challenge for the titles currently held by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Bayley first denied the challenge until Lynch goaded her into accepting by claiming the champions are scared.

There’s no word yet on when the title match will take place.