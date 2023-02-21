wrestling / News
Becky Lynch & Lita Issue Challenge To Damage CTRL For WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
February 20, 2023 | Posted by
Becky Lynch and Lita are teaming up in the quest for gold, challenging Damage CTRL to a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match on Raw. Lynch and Lita appeared on Monday’s show, crashing Bayley’s Ding Dong! Hello segment to issue the challenge for the titles currently held by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Bayley first denied the challenge until Lynch goaded her into accepting by claiming the champions are scared.
There’s no word yet on when the title match will take place.
Damage CTRL just got challenged by the team of @BeckyLynchWWE & @AmyDumas!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cFIB0QSAak
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mike Tyson Prefers WWE to AEW, Matt Menard Calls Him A Mark
- Kenny Omega Weighs In On AEW’s Joshi Stars Getting Harassed Online, How Things Are Changing
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars
- Arn Anderson Disputes Jim Herd’s Claims About Lex Luger’s WCW Salary, Criticizes Herd’s Offers To Ric Flair