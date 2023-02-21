Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hello everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony who was the victim of a ruthless backstage attack. Hopefully he’s OK at the local medical facility, as we all saw viscous fluid coming from his head. Alright, jokes aside Tony had a thing and should be back next week. Tonight we’ve got the fall out from Elimination Chamber, an event that seems to have been well received in general. Cody Rhodes now knows he’ll be taking on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania after Roman crushed the hopes and dreams of Sami Zayn and the greater Montreal area, and we should get those two interacting as soon as possible. We got some hints a few weeks ago about the narrative angle they’ll take with Roman and Cody but I’d love to see them face to face in some capacity pretty soon. Elsewhere on the card Edge will challenge Austin Theory for the US Title, Edge and Beth Phoenix beat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber but that’s more about freeing up Ripley from this and we might still get some form of Edge and Balor or Priest in a singles capacity. Seth F. Rollins was hit with a Buckshot Lariat and Stomp by Logan Paul, so it seems Rollins and Logan will be our celebrity Mania match so they’ll get on building that soon but tonight Rollins takes on the Miz. Asuka earned a title shot by winning a Chamber match, so Evil Clown Asuka should start messing with Bianca Belair, and we know we’re getting Mustafa Ali taking on Dolph Ziggler. Well that’s the preamble as the road to WrestleMania grows shorter and shorter, let’s get to the action.

First is a recap of Roman Reigns beating Sami Zayn and talking crap to Sami’s wife and kid at ringside before some drama with Jey Uso and eventually Kevin Owens stopping a post match beating on Sami.

Commentary now welcomes us to RAW from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Up first, here comes Sami Zayn. The crowd sing his song for a bit, and I’m sure Rollins is aggravated by this gimmick infringement. “Ole” chants next, then “Sami” chants, while Sami just kind of takes it in. Eventually he speaks, or starts to before more chants. Finally he says he’s got a lot of feelings tonight, more than anything though is gratitude, the ovations for the last days mean the world to him. That prompts a “You deserve it” chant, the crowd isn’t properly synced up though and it doesn’t quite come across right. The other emotion here is guilt as he couldn’t put the bow on the storybook ending he wanted, he came up short against Roman in front of his family, his city, and his country. Now more than ever he knows the story is never over; however, we’re entering the final chapter. The final chapter isn’t just about him, he needs to talk to Kevin Owens, and wants him to come out. Owens does oblige and heads to the ring. Owens gets a mic but just looks at Sami. Sami had a lot he wanted to say, but now that Owens is here he’s not sure. Sami thanks Owens, says he’s sorry, but they’re both past the point of words now. They’ve both said and done a lot, and Sami’s not sure if there’s any coming back. But for months Owens has wanted to take down the Bloodline, and Sami wont rest until the Bloodline crumbles down. But neither of them could do it alone, but Sami thinks they can do it together. Owens takes a moment as we get a “yes” chant. Owens doesn’t need an apology or gratitude, Saturday wasn’t about Sami it was about doing something for himself. At Saturday he saved Sami so his family wouldn’t be ringside to see him get the hell beaten out of him like Owens’ family did at the Rumble. Owens has been fighting the Bloodline alone for months, and he’s fine with that. Months ago he said he was done with Sami and that stands, but if Sami needs help taking on the Bloodline he should ask his buddy Jey, then Owens heads out. Solid character work from both men here, it makes sense for Owens not to just be all buddy buddy with Sami again but the seeds are being planted for their eventual reuinion.

Commentary runs down the card.

Sami Zayn has moved to the entrance stage, but he’s ambushed by Baron Corbin. We go picture in picture as, if I might steal the title from the late Larry Csonka, Constable Fuckface tries to find some kind of heat by attacking Sami.

Corbin keeps beating down Sami Zayn on the stage before walking to the ring.

We come back to the broadcast as Corbin talks. He didn’t appreciate Sami interrupting him, then reminds us that he’s the last person to beat Roman Reigns. That win took place so long ago that The Revival helped Corbin get it. Corbin insults Sami as here’s Adam Pearce to try and calm things down while Corbin just repeats what Sami said earlier. Pearce and Sami seem to have come to an agreement and Sami charges the ring then takes down Corbin and unloads on him. A ref shows up and we’ve got a match apparently as Sami clotheslines Corbin out of the ring.

Match #1: Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Sami goes right after Corbin and we get some brawling around the ringside area. Back in the ring Corbin with his mediocre offense, then removes Sami’s shirt to show off the bruises on Sami’s back. The crowd is behind Sami, but don’t actually boo Corbin that much. Sami fights back with some punches that get a lot of daylight but Corbin sells anyway. Sami’s flying nothing is countered into a chokebreaker for a 2 count as we head to break.

