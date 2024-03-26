Becky Lynch Loves Weapons In Matches, Says Her Spine Was Sore After Last Woman Standing Match

Becky Lynch competed against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match on last week’s Raw, and she weighed in on how she was feeling after the bout and more. Lynch spoke with the The Black Announce Table podcast and talked about the match and more; you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how she was feeling after the match: “Oh, my spine is so sore. My tailbone is fine. Actually, I’ve been trying to bulk. Nobody’s noticed. Nobody’s made any comments, but I have been bulking lately. I keep telling people so that, hopefully, people will start being like, ‘Oh, hey, man, you look like you’re bulking up.” Nobody’s said anything. Anyway, I think that protected my tailbone on that leg drop through the announce table, but my spine. I think when she Samoan Dropped me on that chair, one of the legs of the chair just went right into my spine in that real tender point, but apart from that, I’m great… My neck is a little tricky. My shoulder is a little… anyway, I’m fine for the most part.”

On enjoying matches with weapons: “I like anything where there’s some weaponry, you know what I mean? I like to use a weapon. I like to see how far I can push it. I like it, too, because you can get creative with weapons. You can do things, you can put a chair here and there. Again, there’s just a million things you can do. So whenever I see stipulation, I’m usually excited for it whether it be a Last Woman Standing, Extreme Rules, whatever. But, man, I’m hyped for anything. I’m hyped for any sort of match. Anytime I can get in the ring and just beat the bejesus out of some poor young one, I’m happy about it.”