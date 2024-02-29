Becky Lynch Not Worried About Judgment Day Ahead Of WrestleMania 40

Becky Lynch is facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, and she says she isn’t too concerned about Ripley’s Judgment Day teammates getting involved. Lynch appeared on The Bump and was asked if she was concerned about Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the stable going after her in the lead up to her match with Ripley.

“I don’t think that I need to worry as much as Rhea needs to worry,” Lynch said (per Fightful). “Because when you look at half of her crew, half of them, I’ve known for 22 years. Finn Balor trained me. I’ve known Jordan Devlin since he was a wee little lad, he couldn’t even hit the top rope. He was only 12 years old when he started training. I remember his first day in training school.”

She continued, “So I’ve known those two guys far longer than she has. So you gotta ask, at the end of the day, are they gonna bleed purple? Or are they gonna bleed green?”

The two will face off for Ripley’s WWE Women’s World Championship at the April PPV.