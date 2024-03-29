Becky Lynch Recalls Thinking Her Career Was Over After Bad Kick To Jim Neidhart

Becky Lynch recently reflected on one of her first experiences in the ring, where a badly-placed kick to Jim Neidhart had her worried she was done. Lynch spoke with Mythical Kitchen on Last Meal and recalled how, at the start of her career when she was just 16th, she ended up in the ring with Neidhart. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On kicking Neidhart wrong early on: “We were all going to jump him at the beginning of the match, just attack Jim Neidhart before the babyfaces came out. I just kicked him square in the kneecap. Just the way the leg is not supposed to bend. He pushed me back, ‘You don’t kick people like that!’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s it, I’m done. My wrestling career is over. Jim Neidhart, I nearly took him out and put him in the hospital.’ I was so scared.”

On Neidhart helping her after the match: “I just stayed away from him that whole match. After, he had calmed down and he was so nice. He was a dad, three girls, he was so sweet and so lovely, and taught me how to kick. He was great. That was my first big break.”