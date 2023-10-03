wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Set To Appear On This Week’s WWE NXT
October 2, 2023 | Posted by
Becky Lynch will find her next challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Lynch was not cleared to compete against Tegan Nox after her Extreme Rules match against Tiffany Stratton for the title at NXT No Mercy.
Lynch told Nox on Raw that when she gets cleared, they’ll face off. Lynch told Indi Hartwell later that she will be at NXT to find her next opponent, and Hartwell said maybe she’d come around.
EXCLUSIVE: #WWENXT Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE invites @indi_hartwell back on @WWENXT tomorrow night for some unfinished business! pic.twitter.com/bSytz7to2z
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says Adam Copeland Won’t Take His Spot, Praises AEW’s Roster
- Adam Copeland Says He and WWE Have ‘Outgrown Each Other’, Says He Still Loves The Company
- Note On Why AEW Can Use ‘Rated R Superstar’ For Adam Copeland
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos