wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Set To Appear On This Week’s WWE NXT

October 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch will find her next challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Lynch was not cleared to compete against Tegan Nox after her Extreme Rules match against Tiffany Stratton for the title at NXT No Mercy.

Lynch told Nox on Raw that when she gets cleared, they’ll face off. Lynch told Indi Hartwell later that she will be at NXT to find her next opponent, and Hartwell said maybe she’d come around.

Becky Lynch, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

