wrestling / News
WWE News: Bella Twins Show Off Custom Titles, WWE Top 10, Talking Smack Highlights
December 11, 2021 | Posted by
– Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, the Bella Twins, showed off their new custom WWE Divas Titles in a new YouTube video.
– WWE Top 10 looks back at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.
– Highlights from the latest episode of Talking Smack: The New Day revels in earning the right to be called WWE’s best tag team, Drew McIntyre wants to battle Cesaro and Toni Storm is not finished with Charlotte Flair.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk, Tony Khan, Taz, and More Comment on Debut of Hook on AEW Rampage
- Backstage Update on More Companies Lending Talent for ROH Final Battle
- Tony Khan On AEW Building Must-See Television Events Between PPVs, Putting Big Matches On Dynamite & Rampage
- WWE Reportedly Trying To Keep Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Happy, Deals Up Soon