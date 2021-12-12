wrestling / News

WWE News: Bella Twins Show Off Custom Titles, WWE Top 10, Talking Smack Highlights

December 11, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
– Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, the Bella Twins, showed off their new custom WWE Divas Titles in a new YouTube video.

– WWE Top 10 looks back at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

– Highlights from the latest episode of Talking Smack: The New Day revels in earning the right to be called WWE’s best tag team, Drew McIntyre wants to battle Cesaro and Toni Storm is not finished with Charlotte Flair.

