Big Boom! AJ Comments On Full Gear Injury, Says He’ll Be Back In AEW

Big Boom! AJ has commented on the injury he suffered at AEW Full Gear and says he’ll be back in the ring when he heals. As reported, AJ suffered a broken foot in his match with QT Marshall at Saturday’s PPV. AJ posted to his Twitter account and noted (per Fightful) that he believes the injury happened during his flying clothesline but that he worked through it once the adrenaline kicked in.

The Costco Guys member said that he’s spoken with Tony Khan and AEW and will be back in the ring once his foot heals, and will continue to work with the company while he’s recovering. He noted that he expects to be out for six to eight weeks.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to AJ for a quick and full recovery.