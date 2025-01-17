Billie Starkz Pulled From Limitless Wrestling Event Due To Injury

Billie Starkz is unable to compete at tomorrow’s Limitless Wrestling show due to injury. Limitless announced on Friday that Starkz, who was set to face Gabby Forza at Saturday’s The Great Divide, had to withdraw from the match due to the injury, writing:

“𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Due to injury, Billie Starkz has been forced to withdraw from competition tomorrow night in Yarmouth. “Top Tier” TIARA JAMES will now make her Limitless debut taking Billie’s place against “Your Homie The Gnomie” Gabby Forza! TIX: http://LimitlessWrestling.com/tickets”

No word yet on the nature of Starzk’ injury. She last competed at the January 4th ROH on HonorClub TV taping.