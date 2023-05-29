wrestling / News

Blackpool Combat Club Beats The Elite With Konosuke Takeshita’s Help At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Konosuke Takeshita AEW Double Or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

The Blackpool Combat Club put down The Elite at AEW Double Or Nothing in Anarchy In the Arena thanks to an assist from Konosuke Takeshita. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson defeated The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page when Don Callis got involved, which allowed a masked Takeshita to take out Omega with a screwdriver shot. Yuta then pinned Omega to win the match.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing is here>

