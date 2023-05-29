wrestling / News
Blackpool Combat Club Beats The Elite With Konosuke Takeshita’s Help At AEW Double Or Nothing
The Blackpool Combat Club put down The Elite at AEW Double Or Nothing in Anarchy In the Arena thanks to an assist from Konosuke Takeshita. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson defeated The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page when Don Callis got involved, which allowed a masked Takeshita to take out Omega with a screwdriver shot. Yuta then pinned Omega to win the match.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing is here>
This hatred between the #BlackpoolCombatClub and #TheElite has become too personal.



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
The #BlackpoolCombatClub make their way into the arena, to the sounds of the @ViolentIdols and violence is already underway!
@JonMoxley |@ClaudioCSRO | @bryandanielson | @WheelerYuta



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
As advertised, this is CRAZY.#TheELITE vs. #BlackpoolCombatClub #AnarchyInTheArena!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Now Referee Rick Knox is busted open, while #HangmanAdamPage and @bryandanielson go at it in the ring!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
The heart and soul of #AEW, #TheELITE!!!@youngbucks | @KennyOmegaManX | #HangmanAdamPage#AnarchyInTheArena



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
The @youngbucks taking care of business on the stage!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Carnage in every corner of the @TMobileArena!#TheELITE vs. #BlackpoolCombatClub#AnarchyInTheArena



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
#BlackpoolCombatClub just picking apart #HangmanManPage right now!#AnarchyInTheArena



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
WHAT?! 💥👟@youngbucks #AnarchyInTheArena



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Noooooooo 😫@youngbucks @JonMoxley#AnarchyInTheArena



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Sickening!@youngbucks @ClaudioCSRO#AnarchyInTheArena



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Ok WOW 😨@TheDonCallis @KennyOmegaManX @WheelerYuta#AnarchyInTheArena



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
