Join 411’s Live AEW Double Or Nothing Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, it’s Winfree here to cover the latest AEW PPV. The build for this one has left me a little cold personally, but the action could easily surpass the build. Chief amongst the somewhat lackluster build is our presumptive main event, Maxwell Jacob Friedman defends his AEW World Title against Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and Darby Allin. MJF’s reign thus far has been a little underwhelming, but he’s probably retaining here so let’s see what we might have in store going forward, and the match itself is almost certainly going to be engaging. Elsewhere on the card Chris Jericho takes on Adam Cole in some variety of Street Fight, and Sabu will be hanging around for that one. FTR put the tag titles up against TNA, House of Black defend their trios titles against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, Orange Cassidy’s International title will be up for grabs in a Battle Royal, Wardlow defends his TNT title against Christian Cage, and we’ve got Anarchy in the Arena for the Blackpool Combat Club taking on The Elite. There are a a few other matches, but we’ll get to them as they come up. With the debut of Collision on the horizon this might be the time for AEW to try and build momentum. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Brief notes from the pre-shot, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Hook defeated The Gunns (Austin and Colten) and Ethan Page, Matt Hardy now owns Ethan Page’s AEW contract.

Match #1 – AEW International Title Match: Battle Royal

Kip Sabian tries to toss Orange Cassidy right away, doesn’t work though. Some of the participants are just chilling on the floor, a few are fighting out there as well. Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland are just sitting on the entrance ramp, waiting. Kommander goes to walk the ropes, he walks across and hits a dive onto Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, he did all that without touching the ring canvas and is technically not in the match yet. Rey Fenix and Pentagon square up with Bandido and Kommander leading to all the luchadors working together to keep Kommander safe while he hits a delayed vertical suplex on Tony Nese. Nese gets tossed out of the ring and is gone. Penta and Ari Daivari fight on the apron, Daivari gets taken out. Brian Cage enters the ring and goes after Kommander, Kommander bounces off of him. Cage runs over Penta then tosses Fenix around before hitting both Lucha Bros with a German suplex. Bandido tries a military press on Cage, he gets real close before Cage slips free and hits him with a monkey flip. Cage now catches both Bandido and Kommander with a combination Worlds Strongest Slam and powerbomb. Penta and Fenix with a series of superkicks to Cage that finally takes him down. Ricky Starks is going after Juice Robinson and Jay White, they fight him off then try to take out Kommander but Penta and Fenix save him. Robinson takes some corner offense from the Lucha Bros, then Kommander tries a rope walk move only for White to shove him to the floor and eliminate him. Starks is trying to hang on as Robinson and White try to get rid of him, but he does hang on and save himself. Sabian is after Cassidy again, but here come Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta to hit a triple powerbomb on Sabian then Taylor eliminates him. Best Friends then hug before Bill and Lee take them down.

Lee with a Fang to Cassidy but can’t get rid of him. Cassidy accidentally low bridges Taylor, or was supposed to but he grabbed the middle rope instead of the top one, so minor botch. Keith Lee just heaves Blade over the top rope and out of the match. Cage and Lee square up and trade punches. Here comes Swerve, slowly moving towards the ring, thinking about coming in. Swerve jumps on the back of Lee but Lee tosses him down. Lee and Swerve trade strikes, Swerve lands an enziguri but he’s caught with a powerslam from Lee, then Cage superkicks Lee. Penta and Fenix eliminate Butcher. Bandido avoids some corner offense but gets eliminated by Lee. Lee and Beretta fight on the apron, both men could be eliminated here, Beretta hits a half nelson suplex on the apron and Lee is gone. Cassidy nearly gets eliminated but holds on only for Beretta to shove Cassidy away from a Bill boot and Beretta is eliminated. Again Lee and Swerve square up, Lee unloads with body blows then tries to toss Swerve but Cage comes from behind and tosses Lee out of the ring. Despite being gone Lee tries to take out Swerve but can’t. Dustin Rhodes with a Cross Rhodes to Cage and tries to eliminate him, but Swerve saves Cage. Lucha Bros and Bullet Club Gold are trading strikes, White and Robinson wind up on the apron but fight back into the ring. Penta accidentally eliminates Fenix, then Starks takes out Robinson before White spikes Starks with a uranage. Penta and White square up now, Penta unloads with kicks but is caught in a Blade Runner but Starks flies in with a Spear to White and then eliminates him. Robinson pulls Starks under the ropes and he and White beat down Starks on the floor for a bit. Starks crawls back into the ring, but here’s Bill to greet him. Bill goes to toss Starks, but Starks hangs onto the apron then comes back into the ring with rights to Bill. Chop from Starks, then Bill kills him with a big boot over the top rope and Starks is gone. Dustin low bridges Cage and hits the apron Canadian Destroyer to take out Cage, and Swerve eliminates Dustin after that.

Our final four are Cassidy, Bill, Penta, and Swerve.

Pena unloads with kicks to everyone then a Sling Blade to Swerve. Backstabber to Cassidy and Penta feels good. Bill and Penta square off again, Penta with chops and leg kicks but Bill just boots him then clotheslines him out of the ring. Bill with a Black Hole slam to Cassidy. Now Swerve and Bill have a conversation, Bill wants to toss Cassidy, he presses Cassidy up but Swerve shoves him out as Cassidy falls to the mat. Cassidy and Swerve trade near eliminations, then trade strikes. Around the world DDT from Cassidy is countered, Cassidy then hits a Stunner but Swerve comes off the ropes with the Swerve Kick and both men are down. Both men slowly pull themselves up, and Nana trips down Cassidy leading to another Swerve Kick, then a Swerve Stomp. Swerve takes a bit too long going for the elimination, he puts the hands of Cassidy in his pockets and goes to dump him, but Cassidy hits a tornado DDT to counter then the around the world DDT. Cassidy with an Orange Punch to send Swerve to the apron, Cassidy goes for another one but Swerve blocks and pulls Cassidy to the apron with him. They fight over position, then Nana grabs at Cassidy to set up a knee from Swerve. Cassidy hangs on but Swerve is going for an apron Swerve Stomp, Cassidy gets the boots up to block, then thinks about an Orange Punch but instead just kicks the hand of Swerve that’s holding the ropes and Swerve falls to the floor.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Orange Cassidy retained the title

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Most battle royals are the same, and most of this was just like every other battle royal you’ve ever seen. But the closing bit with Cassidy and Swerve was good, I’d like more of that pairing.

Match #2 – Unsanctioned Match w/ Special Enforcer Sabu: Adam Cole w/ Roderick Strong vs. Chris Jericho w/ Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker

Cole and Strong come down with chairs, Sabu of course has a chair and Sabu wipes out Parker with his. In the ring Jericho and Garcia go after Cole. Sabu gets a chair in the ring and squares off with Jericho. They talk for a bit, pretty tepid reaction here. Some sword fighting with chairs, Jericho drops his first and Sabu tosses his chair into Jericho’s face. Cole sets up Parker on a table and Sabu dives onto him and breaks the table. Sabu shouldn’t have to do this. Hager attacks Strong for a bit and eventually Cole and Jericho get into the ring together. Everyone else seems to be meandering to the back. Cole tosses Jericho through the ropes, rough landing from Jericho and Cole is going after the arm of Jericho now. Cole slams the arm of Jericho into the ring steps a few times, then puts him in the ring to wrap his legs around the ring post a few times. They head to the apron, Cole wants a Panama Sunrise through a table on the floor, but Jericho blocks and just suplexes him onto the floor. Jericho tries for heat by flipping off the crowd, again tepid response. Jericho goes for a powerbomb, Cole fights him off but Jericho then hits an alley oop onto the ring apron. Next Jericho runs Cole into the ring steps. Back into the ring now Jericho with some chops then a slap. Cole with some body shots but he runs into a clothesline. Jericho puts a chair up between the ropes, but Cole avoids a charge and Jericho goes face first into that chair. Cole with elbows then a pump kick but he runs into, well, let’s call it a cross chop to the chest and Cole bumps. Jericho tries a Lionsault, Cole tries to intercept with a superkick but Jericho doesn’t have the elevation of others who make that spot work so this one just looks awkward. Jericho blocks a Panama Sunrise and tries the Walls of Jericho, he gets them in and Cole crawls under the ropes to reach down and grab a conveniently placed fire extinguisher which he uses to spray Jericho and that breaks the hold. Next Cole cracks Jericho with the extinguisher for a 2 count. Jericho with some chops but he just falls after the second, Cole wants a Boom but Jericho counters with a Codebreaker for 2. Now Jericho with the extinguisher, he sprays Cole for a bit then sprays the air before dropping the cannister onto Cole’s abdomen.

Jericho heads out of the ring and gets a kendo stick, but here comes Britt Baker with a stick of her own the crack Jericho. Britt goes nuts but here’s Saraya and Baker chases her off with the kendo stick to leave Jericho and Cole alone again. Cole grabs the kendo stick now and chokes Jericho with it then uses it to hit a Backstabber for 2. More choking from Cole, the crowd wants more table usage. Jericho gets a chair as Cole climbs the ropes, Jericho then tosses the chair into Cole’s head and Cole falls through the table on the floor. Jericho heads out of the ring to talk to the camera, then he sends Cole back into the ring. Before joining Cole in the ring Jericho finds a long length of chain with handcuffs on it. Jericho cuffs one of Cole’s hands, but he wastes time and Cole is able to use the chain to help land a punch, then a DDT for a 2 count and Jericho seemed to mess up the kick out just a bit. Cole cuffs Jericho to him and lands a superkick. Panama Sunrise connects and Cole has to pretend to be surprised that Jericho kicked out, has Cole won a match with that in the last 5 years? Jericho avoids a Boom, and rolls up Cole for 2. Jericho with a chain shot, sort of, then does it again a few times with a much better visual. Cole avoids a Judas Effect, but Jericho starts choking Cole with the chain. Cole walks up the ropes and flips free then lands a couple of superkicks, then a Boom but Cole doesn’t go for the pin. Cole wraps the chain around his leg, it wont stay but he holds it in place for another Boom. Mounted punches from Cole, with the chain to help things out and the ref waves things off.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Adam Cole won

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: This didn’t click, it was a bit slow and normally you’d rely on the emotion to carry those spots but there just wasn’t any real hatred coming through the screen here. They probably could have trimmed 3-5 minutes from this too, but Cole isn’t exactly known for his self restraint.

Match #3 – AEW Tag Team Title Match w/ Special Guest Referee Mark Briscoe: (c) FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. TNA (Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal) w/ Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Karen Jarrett

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: