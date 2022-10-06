wrestling / News
Bobby Fish to Make Pro Boxing Debut Next Month for Global Titans Fight Series
– As previously reported, Global Titans Fight Series teased the signing for a former champion in ROH and WWE for their next event. Global has now revealed that it is indeed Bobby Fish, who will make his pro boxing debut on Sunday, November 13.
Fish will face Boateng Prempeh at the event. The card will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Bobby Fish is also scheduled to make his Impact Wrestling debut tomorrow at Bound for Glory 2022. He’ll be competing in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.
🇺🇸 Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Prempeh 🇬🇭@thebobbyfish makes the transition and bold leap from pro wrestling to boxing, debuting against Ghanaian Boateng Prempeh.
🥊 #MayweatherDeji
📅 Sunday November 13
🏟 Coca-Cola Arena
🇦🇪 Dubai, United Arab Emirates
🎟️ Tickets On Sale NOW! pic.twitter.com/lZfy6hTNUE
— Global Titans Fight Series (@GlobalTitansFS) October 6, 2022
