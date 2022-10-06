– As previously reported, Global Titans Fight Series teased the signing for a former champion in ROH and WWE for their next event. Global has now revealed that it is indeed Bobby Fish, who will make his pro boxing debut on Sunday, November 13.

Fish will face Boateng Prempeh at the event. The card will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Bobby Fish is also scheduled to make his Impact Wrestling debut tomorrow at Bound for Glory 2022. He’ll be competing in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.