WWE News: Bobby Lashley Gets New Entrance On Raw, Lashley vs. Miz Clip, Sheamus & McIntyre Go to No-Contest
March 9, 2021 | Posted by
– Bobby Lashley ended up with a new entrance and TitanTron video on this week’s episode of Raw. As you can see below, Lashley’s new entrance debuted for his Almighty Celebration on tonight’s episode:
Lashley's new entrance and tron is excellent. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/mfL14JazkM
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 9, 2021
– WWE also posted a clip from Lashley’s WWE Championship defense against the Miz, which the champion quickly won:
– Sheamus and Drew McIntyre went to a no-contest in their No Disqualification match on Raw, and you can see a clip from the bout below:
