WWE News: Bobby Lashley Gets New Entrance On Raw, Lashley vs. Miz Clip, Sheamus & McIntyre Go to No-Contest

March 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley Raw

– Bobby Lashley ended up with a new entrance and TitanTron video on this week’s episode of Raw. As you can see below, Lashley’s new entrance debuted for his Almighty Celebration on tonight’s episode:

– WWE also posted a clip from Lashley’s WWE Championship defense against the Miz, which the champion quickly won:

– Sheamus and Drew McIntyre went to a no-contest in their No Disqualification match on Raw, and you can see a clip from the bout below:

