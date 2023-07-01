Booker T Sees Nikkita Lyons As a Future NXT Women’s Champion, Why Fans Love the WCW World Title Design

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his belief that Nikkita Lyons can be a future WWE NXT World Heavyweight Title, the beloved WCW World Title design, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Nikkita Lyons: “She’s coming off an injury, and she’s just now getting back on track. She went out, I don’t know, three months ago? But yeah, she’s top billing as far as I’m concerned. She’s got a lot of talent, she’s got a lot of upside. Her in-ring prowess is on-point. She’s a bigger girl. Her abilities, man, it’s unbelievable for someone of her stature. She could be champion in NXT, no problem. The thing is, what I see with Nikkita: if she does get the championship, who’s gonna beat her? That’s the thing I’m wondering [with] her. She could go on a hell of a run.”

On why fans love the WCW World Heavyweight Title design: “I think It’s the lineage. I think it’s the lineage that goes into it. You know, the guys like Harley Race, guys like Ric Flair, guys that really made that championship. And the thing is, I appreciate now like Seth Rolins, coming back and representing that working man’s champion, a guy that’s gonna go out there and perform on all the pay-per-views. That’s the guy that’s gonna go out on Monday nights, a SmackDown Friday night, a guy that’s gonna go out there and [represent] almost like the People’s Champion, bringing that back. And Seth Rollins made a little speech after his match with Bron Breakker last week. And he actually referenced that, you know, guys like Ric Flair, actually guys like Mr. Five-Time, and going out there and really letting the fans see that this is what a champion really goes out there and do on a weekly.”

