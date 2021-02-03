Booker T Says AQA Has Signed With WWE

Booker T’s student AQA has signed a deal with WWE, according to the WWE Hall of Famer himself. Booker told Jim Varsallone (per POST Wrestling) that Angela Quentina Arnold, who has been part of his Reality of Wrestling school and promotion has landed a contract with the company.

“I love still being a part of the company [WWE], watching the growth, watching the young guys do their thing,” Booker said. “Still being relevant, in a sense, giving back. With my school, one of my students, AQA, Angela, she just got signed with WWE.”

The news confirms a report from late last month by Dave Meltzer that AQA was expected to be part of the new WWE Performance Center class. In addition to Reality of Wrestling, where she is a two-time Diamonds Division Champion, AQA has worked with RISE and SHUMMER.