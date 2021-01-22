wrestling / News
Independent Wrestler AQA Expected To Be Part Of Next Performance Center Class
January 22, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that independent wrestler AQA (Angela ‘Queen’ Arnold) has signed with the WWE and is expected to be in the next Performance Center Class in Orlando. She joins a group that includes Elayna Black (now known as Cora Jade), Lacey Ryan (Zoey Stark), Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin), Saree and Anthony Henry.
AQA was trained by Booker T and Reality of Wrestling and has competed for companies like SHIMMER and Rise in the past. She was part of the Impact Wrestling vs. Reality Wrestling: Deep Impact event in July 2019, where she faed Hyan, Su Yung and Tessa Blanchard.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says Goldberg Was His Favorite 2020 WWE Star, Is Open to Being in a WWE 2K Game
- Backstage Update on Impact Wrestling’s Handling of Exit for Ethan Page
- The Headbangers Discuss Signing With WWE, How Vince McMahon Viewed Their Gimmick
- Danielle Fishel on Her History as a Wrestling Fan, Being a Presenter for the AEW Dynamite Awards