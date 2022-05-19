Booker T Weighs In On Ric Flair Wrestling Again This Summer

As previously reported, Ric Flair will return to the ring for what is said to be his last match this July at Starrcast V in Nashville. In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on Flair coming out of retirement again and how he understands Flair’s point-of-view. Here are highlights:

On Flair wrestling one last match: “From a nostalgic perspective, I think that’s got wings, I think that can fly a little bit. It’s not going to be the WWE or anything like that, it’s not going to be AEW … but I’m sure that they can draw a crowd to see Ric Flair’s final match, even at this state. I think people are still going to want to go and pay to see Ric Flair stylin’ and profilin’, make that walk one more time.”

On Chris Cruise not wanting him to wrestle: “I can understand why someone like Chris Cruise would say that. Ric Flair is a guy that’s got a pacemaker in his chest. To be stepping inside the squared circle and be taking bumps, even with Jay Lethal, I don’t think that’s something the doctor would prescribe. But then again, I don’t think Ric Flair is thinking about what the doctor is looking to prescribe. Because one thing I’ve learned about Ric Flair is, man, he’s going to do it his way, and that’s just the way it is.”

On Ric Flair being unable to stay retired: “Ric Flair has said it to me personally, if he could be in that ring right now, that’s what he would be doing. Life is short, and sometimes you’ve got to just figure how you want to go out. How am I going to end this thing … How many more rides of Space Mountain can we go on? But I tell you what, as many as we can go on, we’re going to ride. My thing is, throwing him in a tag match if we are going to do it, that’s the way we should do it. You’ve got to be able to protect Ric Flair more than anything in that situation. If he really wants to go out there and do it, that’s the only way I can see it happening. But, hey man, it’s Ric Flair. He’s one of a kind, and I do know 100 percent, he’s going to do it his way. He’s going to go out his way, and nobody is going to be able to stop him.”