More On Ric Flair’s Planned Return to the Ring, Potential Opponents

New details have surfaced regarding Ric Flair’s planned return to the ring, including a legendary rival of his who has been pitched as one of his opponents. As reported earlier today, Flair announced that he will have a “Last Match” for Jim Crockett Promotions as part of Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast V event on July 31st. Fightful Select reports that the working plan is to have Flair and FTR vs. the Rock N’ Roll Express and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

Steamboat is 69, four years younger than Flair, and has not been in a match since he teamed with his son Richie against Caylen Croft and Trent Baretta in FCW in 2020. Flair and Steamboat have of course been rivals for decades, with their last match being in 1994.

As of now, this match has not been finalized but the report notes that it’s been in the works for several weeks for Starrcast V and that Steamboat has met with Conrad Thompson in person about it. One of the main pitches for the match was that it would help give Flair and Steamboat memorable last matches, since neither man expected their current final matches to be so.

The match is not yet finalized but is the working pitch, with “many heavy Jim Crockett Promotions elements” said to be featured in the event surrounding the bout. As of now, Tony Khan has yet to sign off on it (assumedly in terms of FTR’s involvement) and it is “far from a done deal.”