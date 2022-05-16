Ric Flair Officially Announces Return To The Ring, Happens At Starrcast V

Its official, The Nature Boy is walking that aisle one last time. After news earlier today that suggested he was working hard for a one-off match, Flair has confirmed that he will be back in the ring this summer. It’s being promoted as his last match.

He wrote: “The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man! Now We Go To School! WOOOOO!”

The match will be part of Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast V event, which is resurrecting the Jim Crockett Promotions brand for one night only. It happens on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. It will stream on FITE. Here’s the press release:

Ric Flair Returns To the Ring, One Final Time

On July 31st, at 6:05pm EDT, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all-time, is set to return to the ring, one final time, as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” wrestling event. Taking place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will don a new custom-made robe and bring the one-of-a-kind showmanship that has made Flair a cultural icon for his over-40 years in the professional wrestling business.

“I’m going to walk that aisle, one last time to prove once and for all, that to be the Man, you’ve got to beat the Man,” said Flair.

Under the banner of Jim Crockett Promotions, “Ric Flair’s Last Match” will be produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company, and will be streaming worldwide, exclusively on FITE.

Tickets’ for “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” will go on sale Friday, May 27th at 12pm EDT at RicFlairsLastMatch.com. Preordering the event on FITE will also go live at 12pm EDT on May 27th.

Flair’s opponent, as well as the entire card, will be announced at a later date.