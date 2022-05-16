wrestling / News
Update On Ric Flair Allegedly Training For In-Ring Return
May 16, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Ric Flair has been sharing videos of himself training with Jay Lethal, with rumors that he is preparing to return to the ring. PWInsider reports that Flair is indeed training to return to the ring, as he wants to make a one-night return. This would happen during the summer and wouldn’t be for WWE or AEW.
The plan is for Flair to be part of a multi-man tag. Flair is said to be ‘heavily preparing’ and working out as he wants to ‘look good’ when he’s in the ring.
