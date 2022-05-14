Ric Flair Reportedly Planning In-Ring Return

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared in videos where he was training in the ring with Jay Lethal, performing moves and even taking bumps. It seems that Ric Flair may be gearing up for an in-ring return. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the former 16-time world champion is planning to wrestle again.

Meltzer stated, “I don’t know more details. He [Flair] told me it was a secret.” Meltzer stated that it’s rumored that Flair will be teaming with FTR against The Rock ‘n Roll Express and another teammate, and Flair is training for the matchup.

Flair last wrestled in September 2011 in TNA. Flair turned 73 years old in February, and he recently suffered health issues several years ago. Additionally, Flair had a pacemaker inserted in 2019.