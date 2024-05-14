Hall’s WWE Raw Review 5.13.24  

Monday Night Raw

Date: May 13, 2024

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Center, Greenville, South Carolina

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

The tournaments continue as we are less than two weeks away from King And Queen Of The Ring in Saudi Arabia. That should make for a big night as the matches are starting to get interesting. Other than that, we could use some more matches on the card, which is only starting to come together. Let’s get to it.

Here is Drew McIntyre to get things going. The fans chant for CM Punk but McIntyre talks about how Punk only makes the big town. The greatest trick that Punk ever pulled was looking like a drug addict despite never taking any drugs. Punk keeps messing with the fans but they keep taking him back. McIntyre is going to get his hands on him one day and he’ll beat Punk so bad that Punk will wish he had a torn tricep.

In other news Jey Uso lost another match so McIntyre will deal with him later. For now, McIntyre wants the World Heavyweight Championship and here is Damian Priest to interrupt. Priest says if McIntyre has something to say, say it to his face. McIntyre praises Priest for his success, but he doesn’t deserve to be champion. The title has made the man but now the title needs McIntyre to make it. Priest calls McIntyre delusional and accuses him of blaming everyone for his troubles.

The reality is Priest wanted to cash in on Seth Rollins and then they could have gone at it at Wrestlemania. But who stopped Priest from cashing in so many times? McIntyre! All he had to do was have his moment at Wrestlemania, take his wife by the hand, and then go about his business. Instead, he got beaten up by a guy with one arm. If McIntyre wants a title shot he can have one, but he better be ready to eat his words. That’s a match that needs to happen and this exchange was a good way to get us there. If nothing else, it’s weird seeing someone stand eye to eye with McIntyre.

We look back at last week’s first round of the Queen Of The Ring.

Earlier today, Shayna Baszler and Iyo Sky yelled at each other in the parking lot.

Queen Of The Ring Quarterfinals: Iyo Sky vs. Shayna Baszler

Damage CTRL and Zoey Stark are here too and Baszler gets in a cheap shot before the bell. We take a break and come back joined in progress with Sky missing a charge out to the floor. Commentary talks about these two fighting in Stardom and NXT but stop to notice the weird graphic popping up on screen again. Baszler sends her into the apron and wraps the arm around the structure underneath the ring skirt. Back in and Sky grabs a running hurricanrana before they go up top. Baszler’s leg gets tied in the corner so Sky sends her to the floor for the big springboard moonsault.

We take a break and come back with Sky snapping the leg over the middle rope, setting up some running knees to the back for two. A kick to the head sets up a very bridging rollup for two but Baszler pulls her into the Kirifuda Clutch. That’s reversed as well so Baszler hits a running knee to the head for two. Another knee is countered with a dragon screw legwhip and Over The Moonsault finishes for Sky at 10:38.

Rating: B-. I would have loved to see more of this one as they were starting to cook near the end. It’s no surprise that they have good chemistry together given their history as they’re both talented and know each other well. At the same time, it would be nice to see Baszler actually win something important on her own, though I’m not sure I can imagine it actually happening.

Post match Sky says something in Japanese.

Damian Priest comes into the Judgment Day’s clubhouse, with Carlito around again. Carlito thinks the team could use some help with all of their injuries. Priest is fine with him helping the boys, but not him. Carlito: “You don’t trust me?” Priest: “Nope.”

Chad Gable doesn’t like what the Alpha Academy has been doing lately but Otis has a chance to redeem himself against Sami Zayn. Akira Tozawa is facing Bronson Reed, but Gable DOES NOT want to see that dance. The men leave and Ivy Nile comes in to ask why Maxxine Dupri didn’t ask for help in training for the Queen Of The Ring (Perhaps that Dupri had only a few hours’ notice that she was competing?). Apparently Gable says no training outside of the Academy but Gable comes in to break it up. Gable advises Nile to stop talking to “Taylor Not So Swift, referring to Dupri.

We recap last week’s first round King Of The Ring matches.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are fired up for Kingston’s match against Gunther, because Kingston can teach him a lesson.

Awesome Truth are in the back with Adam Pearce, who tells them that they won’t be defending the titles tonight. Kiana James comes in and says she’s here to adjudicate. R-Truth doesn’t know what that means but doesn’t think it’s PG.

King Of The Ring Quarterfinals: Kofi Kingston vs. Gunther

Lilian Garcia pops up in a cameo to introduce the match. Kingston jumps him before the bell and hammers away on the floor before going after Gunther’s knee in a smart move. The knee is rammed into various things and we get the bell with Gunther still down. Kingston comes off the top to send Gunther outside but a dive is cut off. Gunther drives him into various things, including the announcers’ table for a crash. The Boston crab on the table has Kingston in trouble as we take a break.

Back with Gunther stomping away as Cole says this is somehow only Kingston’s third King Of The Ring tournament. Kingston reverses a backbreaker into a rollup for two and Gunther is all the angrier as a result. A tilt-a-whirl backbreaker hits Kingston but Gunther’s knee is banged up as well. The SOS is blocked so Kingston hits a high crossbody instead. That doesn’t work for Gunther either, as he grabs another Boston crab (minus the table).

Kingston slips out and knocks Gunther down so we can get a double breather. Gunther dropkicks him into the corner and hits a clothesline for two as some frustration is setting in. Kingston’s back is bent around the post but he slips out and hurricanranas Gunther into the post. Trouble In Paradise connects on the floor but they both beat the count back in. Another Trouble In Paradise misses back inside and Gunther powerbombs him into the Boston crab for the tap at 13:51.

Rating: B. These two have worked well together before and it’s nice to see Gunther adding something different with the submission wins. It makes him feel all the more dangerous and I’m curious to see who, if anyone, is going to be able to knock him off in the thing. At the same time, Kingston can still go in the ring and it’s kind of a shame that he doesn’t get some bigger singles matches, as he can more than hang in there. Rather nice match here, with Kingston holding his own against the monster.

We look at Liv Morgan challenging Becky Lynch for a Raw Women’s Title match last week. Lynch accepted, but then Lyra Valkyria had to save Lynch from Damage CTRL.

Valkyria says she has Lynch’s back anytime, with Lynch popping in to thank her. With Lynch gone, Morgan comes in to ask if Lynch has always been such a b****. Valkyria says ask her yourself, with Lynch returning to shove Morgan down. Lynch says she isn’t the one scared of a face to face fight.

Kofi Kingston is walking through the back when Karrion Kross pops in to say there’s always more time. Kross leaves and Xavier Woods shows up with some ice for Kingston, who isn’t sure what Kross wanted.

Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa

Chad Gable is here with Tozawa, who slugs away to start to little avail. A spinning kick to the head works a bit better and a missile dropkick actually puts Reed down. Gable is VERY happy as Tozawa goes up again, only to flip into the Death Valley Driver. The Tsunami finishes for Reed at 1:14.

Ludwig Kaiser is NOT happy with Gunther being interrupted with annoying questions. Gunther leaves and Kaiser is asked about Gunther’s loss to Ilja Dragunov and the interference that cost Jey Uso his match against Gunther. Kaiser lists off Gunther’s accomplishments and says he has nothing to prove.

As for Sheamus, he was delusional for thinking he can beat Gunther. Sheamus has never beaten Gunther despite a legendary career and it is never going to happen. In reality, Sheamus should be right here thanking Kaiser for last week. That’s the most fired up I’ve ever heard Kaiser before as he was sounding like a preacher for a bit.

Adam Pearce has an announcement about the Raw Tag Team Titles when the New Catch Republic comes in to interrupt. Pearce gives them a welcome to the show but Pete Dunne grabs Tyler Bate’s arm and leaves. Pearce’s announcement is a four way for the #1 contendership to the Tag Team Titles. With that out of the way, Pearce is asked why Bron Breakker wasn’t in the King Of The Ring. Breakker doesn’t have that kind of experience yet but here is Breakker to say his opponents would have been the ones in the deep end. He would have smiled while he watched them drown. That’s a bit much.

McAfee barks a lot.

We look at more of the Queen Of The Ring.

Queen Of The Ring Quarterfinals: Zoey Stark vs. Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria grabs some armdrags into an armbar to start as commentary talks about the inspiration behind Valkyria’s name. A hurricanrana takes Stark to the floor, where she drops Valkyria with a clothesline as we take a break. Back with Stark hitting a springboard missile dropkick for two and grabbing the cravate. That’s broken up and Valkyria manages a quick jumping enziguri for the needed breather.

Stark hits her in the face and adds a spinning kick to the ribs for two of her own. Something misses off the top though and Valkyria is back with a running spinwheel kick. Stark suplexes her into the corner for two and frustration is starting to set in. The Z360 is loaded up but Valkyria blocks the knee, setting up Nightwing for the pin at 8:57.

Rating: C+. They were starting to hit a wall near the end there and thankfully they went home when they did. Valkyria is getting a heck of a run in this thing and while it might end against Iyo Sky next week, it’s nice to see her getting a chance. They’re doing a good job with making the tournaments interesting and Valkyria is a part of that.

Post match Valkyria says something in Gaelic, promising that we’ll learn what that means. She only travels as the crow flies, which is straight to the top.

More from last week’s King Of The Ring first round.

Jey Uso is ready to give Ilja Dragunov a Yeetdown, just like Gunther is getting one next week.

Sami Zayn vs. Otis

Non-title and Chad Gable is here with Otis. The beating is on fast and Zayn is dropped through straight power, only to have Gable cut off the Worm attempt. Otis rips the shirt off anyway and drops the elbow, drawing Gable to the apron. The Vader Bomb misses for Otis and the Helluva Kick gives Zayn the pin at 2:03.

Post match Zayn leaves so Gable berates Otis, earning him a suplex from the returning Zayn. Otis helps Gable up but Gable blames him for everything. Gable slaps Otis and leaves on his own before stopping to say let’s go, with Otis following.

Braun Strowman (in a snazzy hat) gives the Creed Brothers a pep talk before their four way match tonight. JD McDonagh comes in to give him an official Judgment Day warning, which is quickly shrugged off.

Becky Lynch vs. Dakota Kai

Non-title and the rest of Damage CTRL is here with Kai. Lynch starts fast and stomps away in the corner with Kai falling out to the floor. There’s the baseball slide to drop Kai again, with Lynch adding a clothesline from the apron. Kairi Sane offers a distraction though and Kai manages quick kick to the head. Kai’s running kick in the corner….is mistimed as Lynch comes out of the corner and gets dropped by a regular kick to the ribs instead.

The chinlock goes on but Lynch fights up and we get a double knockdown as we take a break. Back with Kai striking away until Lynch catches her over the middle rope. Kai’s running kick in the corner connects for two but Lynch is back up with some rollups. Lynch finally pulls her into the Disarm-Her but Damage CTRL runs in for the DQ at 10:00.

Rating: C. This was a weird one as they didn’t feel like they were on the same page more than once. At the same time, it was a bizarre choice for an ending, as you would think Lynch should be able to beat Damage CTRL’s designated jobber in Kai. Not their greatest match, and I’m not sure why they did what they were doing.

Post match the beatdown is on but Lyra Valkyria runs in for the save. Liv Morgan sneaks in to send Lynch shoulder first into the post.

Ilja Dragunov is ready to beat Jey Uso to move closer to being the Czar of the Ring. He’s different because he beat Gunther….who comes in for the staredown.

Creed Brothers vs. Judgment Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Authors Of Pain

For a future Tag Team Title shot against Awesome Truth, who are at ringside. Bate grabs a headscissors on McDonagh to start and drags him into the corner, where it’s off to Dunne for the finger snapping. The Creeds tag themselves in to start on McDonagh but the Authors come in to wreck everyone. McDonagh gets thrown over the top and onto the pile and we take a break.

Back with Balor stomping on Brutus in the corner before Judgment Day knocks the Republic off the apron. Brutus manages to get over for the tag to Julius, who double suplexes Judgment Day down. Balor is back up with the Sling Blade, setting up the dropkick to send Julius into the corner. The Republic breaks up the Coup de Grace, allowing Julius to grab a top rope superplex for two on Balor.

The Authors come back in with the Super Collider to Judgment Day. Now it’s the Republic cleaning house again but Brutus hits the Brutus Ball onto the pile at ringside. Bate airplane spins Akam and the Birminghammer hits Balor, with McDonagh making the save. Cue Carlito with a Backstabber to Dunne though, allowing Balor to hit the Coup de Grace for the pin and the title shot at 10:42.

Rating: B-. Total insanity here for the most part and that made for an entertaining match, even if there were so many people out there that it was hard to keep track of everything. The Judgment Day getting the shot makes things interesting as they have issues with Awesome Truth. The Authors can continue to be monsters, the Creeds can continue searching for charisma and the Republic can hope everyone forgets their rather awful name.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Ricochet wishes Ilja Dragunov luck.

Damian Priest asks Dominik Mysterio if he and Rhea Ripley are good but the rest of the team and Carlito come in. Priest tells Carlito that was cool, but makes sure that Carlito can handle his business with Rey Mysterio. The crew doesn’t roll with cowards.

King Of The Ring Quarterfinals: Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov

Dragunov backs him into the corner to start and then fires off the chops. A discus chop puts Uso down, leaving Dragunov to try and get CZAR OF THE RING over. Uso catches him going up with a heck of a right hand though and there’s the suicide dive to send Dragunov into the announcers’ table. Dragunov fights back and puts him onto the announcers’ table, only to miss an H Bomb from the barricade. A spear sends Dragunov over the table and we take a break.

Back with Uso hiptossing his way out of the abdominal stretch to leave them both down. Uso wins a slugout and drops Dragunov with a jumping enziguri, only to get kicked in the face for his troubles. Dragunov’s Constantine Special gets two and they both need a breather. Uso hits a heck of a jumping superkick but the spear is cut off with a running knee. A toss powerbomb into the H Bomb gives Dragunov two but the Torpedo Moscow is countered with the spear. The Superfly Splash gives Uso the pin at 12:50.

Rating: B-. The ending kind of came out of nowhere but it was a hard hitting, back and forth match until the end. As disappointing as it is to not get Dragunov vs. Gunther, they might be saving that kind of a showdown for a bigger stage. Uso was putting in the work here and look good in the win, though beating Dragunov clean so soon is quite the choice.

Gunther comes in for the staredown to end the show.

