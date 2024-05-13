wrestling / News
PPV Service InDemand Is Shutting Down After 40 Years
May 13, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that pay-per-view service InDemand has announced that it will shut down operations next year. This means the service will close forty years after it launched back in 1985.
CEO Dale Hopkins said they would shut down at the end of 2025. PPV distribution will then move to Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communications.
It was originally called Viewer’s Choice and became InDemand in 2000. It was the distributor of all major PPV wrestling events at the time. ECW had to fight with the service to be cleared to air during the late 90s.
