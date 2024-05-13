Kyle O’Reilly Weighs In On Potential reDRagon Reunion

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish were teamed up for years as reDRagon, and O’Reilly recently weighed in on the potential for a reunion. The AEW star recently appeared on Conversations with The Wrestling Classic and talked about his partnership with Fish, sharing his thoughts about a possible reunion at some point.

“Bobby has been a tag partner for, God, over ten years, right?,” said O’Reilly (per Fightful). “So we will always be known as tag partners with each other and we wrestled all over the world together. He’s been one of my closest friends so who knows what the future holds, man?”

O’Reilly added, “I know he’s kind of off doing his own thing right now, but that’s the thing about wrestling, you never know.”

Bobby Fish is currently with MLW, while O’Reilly is working in AEW.