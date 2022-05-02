Booker T Says His WWE Contract Has Several Years Left, Will Never Retire From Ring

Booker T recently gave an update on his WWE contract status and whether he’ll ever truly hang up the boots for good. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Culture Map for a new interview, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his status with WWE: “My relationship with the company has never been better. My contract with them isn’t up for another several years. I’m still around doing the kickoff shows for all the premium events on Peacock. I sometimes host RAW Talk and Talking Smack and WWE has me involved with several other projects.”

On Sharmell’s WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I can tell you that our price for bookings has definitely gone up! But my wife has always been my queen, whether she was in the WWE Hall of Fame or not. But I will say, it’s pretty awesome they inducted her. We are a Hall of Fame family!”

On staying active in the ring: “I’ll never be done wrestling. I’ll be doing this until I can’t move my legs anymore. Wrestlers never retire. If I get a chance to bounce around the ring like a kid one more time, I’ll take that opportunity every time. I won’t be retired from the squared circle until I’m six feet under.”

On AEW: “AEW is a wrestling company that’s trying to provide a product like everyone else. I think it’s a good thing because wrestlers need a place to work and the more places to work, the better for the wrestlers, the business, and the families. How much competition is it to WWE? I think it’s something that the WWE needs to keep an eye on. AEW has a cult following and a passionate and loyal fan base. When a company has that, you never know how big it can get and how fast it can grow. I’ll say this, competition makes you run faster, so I think it’s a great thing for wrestling.”