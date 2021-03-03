wrestling / News

Bow Wow & T-BAR Trade Shots on Twitter, Big E. & Liv Morgan React

March 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bow Wow and T-BAR’s Twitter feud is continuing unabated, and both Liv Morgan and Big E. have chimed in with their thoughts. As you no doubt remember from last month, Bow Wow began trading written shots with the RETRIBUTION member after he announced that his dream was to wrestle in WWE. That feud continued today, as the rapper said that wrestlers were “terrified” that he was going to take their spotlight. He then called out T-Bar, saying he was funny, to which T-BAR replied:

“Thank you Paw Patrol, how is training going?”

That led to some more back and forth between the two, with Bow Wow accusing T-BAR of using a ghost writer and T-Bar taking shots at Bow Wow’s relevance.

Ultimately, E. chimed in to express his hope that this leads to a new Def Jam Vendetta game, which Morgan seconded.

And that’s your wrestler vs. rapper news for the day.

