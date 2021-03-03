Bow Wow & T-BAR Trade Shots on Twitter, Big E. & Liv Morgan React

Bow Wow and T-BAR’s Twitter feud is continuing unabated, and both Liv Morgan and Big E. have chimed in with their thoughts. As you no doubt remember from last month, Bow Wow began trading written shots with the RETRIBUTION member after he announced that his dream was to wrestle in WWE. That feud continued today, as the rapper said that wrestlers were “terrified” that he was going to take their spotlight. He then called out T-Bar, saying he was funny, to which T-BAR replied:

“Thank you Paw Patrol, how is training going?”

That led to some more back and forth between the two, with Bow Wow accusing T-BAR of using a ghost writer and T-Bar taking shots at Bow Wow’s relevance.

Ultimately, E. chimed in to express his hope that this leads to a new Def Jam Vendetta game, which Morgan seconded.

And that’s your wrestler vs. rapper news for the day.

Yo @souljaboy these wrestlers are terrified. I been giving them the business since i announced i was training. They so scared we gone take all they shine 😂 — Bow Wow (@smoss) March 2, 2021

Thats what you will be thinking once im champ. 😂😂 https://t.co/iqSzaHWSH1 — Bow Wow (@smoss) March 2, 2021

Im slimming down. Getting in shape 1st. The process has started. Paw patrol.. 😂 that was a good one. Who’s your ghost writer? https://t.co/tGfB82k8AP — Bow Wow (@smoss) March 2, 2021

Wrestlemania is gonna end up being a 6 on 1 handicap match between me and 140 lb rappers from 2005 at this point. https://t.co/6YWgk8K1Hr — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 2, 2021