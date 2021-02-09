Bow Wow Gets in Twitter Feud With T-BAR & MACE

Bow Wow only just proclaimed his desire to come compete in a WWE ring, and he’s already feuding with RETRIBUTION on social media. As reported earlier today, the rapper posted to Twitter earlier in the day and said that it’s “been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE.”

That brought the attention of T-BAR, who took to Twitter and said:

“It doesn’t sound crazy. It is crazy. Don’t make us destroy you. Also Like Mike sucked.”

Bob Wow fired back, writing, “Are you mad because ill become champ faster than you? Or are you mad that like mike is more legendary than you will ever be?”

The exchange continued back and forth and even had MACE tag in to join his RETRIBUTION brother, as you can see below:

It doesn’t sound crazy. It is crazy. Don’t make us destroy you. Also Like Mike sucked. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/JvVimNWB2i — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 8, 2021

Are you mad because ill become champ faster than you? Or are you mad that like mike is more legendary than you will ever be? DROPS MIC 🎤 https://t.co/hbO44eYcLi — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Those sound like fighting words Air Bud. Why don’t you fly your “private jet” down to the @WWE ThunderDome and back them up?#RETRIBUTION https://t.co/pvKOMTfT54 — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 8, 2021

Sounds like the BANE stand in wants the smoke? Was that a challenge sir? https://t.co/dheUfWAKgb — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021