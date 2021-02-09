wrestling / News
Bow Wow Gets in Twitter Feud With T-BAR & MACE
Bow Wow only just proclaimed his desire to come compete in a WWE ring, and he’s already feuding with RETRIBUTION on social media. As reported earlier today, the rapper posted to Twitter earlier in the day and said that it’s “been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE.”
That brought the attention of T-BAR, who took to Twitter and said:
“It doesn’t sound crazy.
It is crazy. Don’t make us destroy you.
Also Like Mike sucked.”
Bob Wow fired back, writing, “Are you mad because ill become champ faster than you? Or are you mad that like mike is more legendary than you will ever be?”
The exchange continued back and forth and even had MACE tag in to join his RETRIBUTION brother, as you can see below:
It doesn’t sound crazy.
It is crazy. Don’t make us destroy you.
Also Like Mike sucked. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/JvVimNWB2i
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 8, 2021
Are you mad because ill become champ faster than you? Or are you mad that like mike is more legendary than you will ever be? DROPS MIC 🎤 https://t.co/hbO44eYcLi
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021
Those sound like fighting words Air Bud. Why don’t you fly your “private jet” down to the @WWE ThunderDome and back them up?#RETRIBUTION https://t.co/pvKOMTfT54
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 8, 2021
Sounds like the BANE stand in wants the smoke? Was that a challenge sir? https://t.co/dheUfWAKgb
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021
And you two are gonna need more than eye contacts and fake party city masks to scare the dawg! Do i smell a tag match? ……. sign the contract! 🖊 https://t.co/2205hu8K8x
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Retribution Take Shots At The Weeknd and Rob Gronkowski During Super Bowl
- Kurt Angle On Brock Lesnar’s Shooting Star Press At WrestleMania 19, Suggesting The Move, Original Plan For Title Reign
- Tyson Kidd Recalls Owen Hart’s Passing, Stu Hart’s Reaction During Phone Call With Vince McMahon
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk