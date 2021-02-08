Bow Wow Says He Wants To Join WWE When His Last Album Is Out

In a series of posts on Twitter, rapper Bow Wow said that when his next (and last) album is released, he wants to join the WWE and win the tag team titles with Rey Mysterio.

He wrote: “Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!! Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles…”

