wrestling / News
Bow Wow Says He Wants To Join WWE When His Last Album Is Out
February 8, 2021 | Posted by
In a series of posts on Twitter, rapper Bow Wow said that when his next (and last) album is released, he wants to join the WWE and win the tag team titles with Rey Mysterio.
He wrote: “Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!! Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles…”
Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021
Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles…
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Xia Li & More Highlight WWE’s Top Instagram Pics Of the Week
- Shaul Guerrero On Original Plan For The Ascension, If She’ll Ever Go Back To WWE
- Jon Moxley Says KENTA Will Have to Answer for His Trash Talk, Still Considers Himself a Part of NJPW
- Bruce Prichard On Sgt. Slaughter Iraqi Sympathizer Angle In 1991, Comparisons To Mohammed Hassan Character