– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has been the subject of controversy on Twitter today after he made some remarks regarding “flippy floppy” wrestlers. Now, he’s getting responses from other talents in the industry, including a WWE colleague.

As noted, Strowman initially wrote, “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 stars and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal”

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali later responded to Strowman, “Can you teach me how to get fired?” The former Universal Champion wrote in response, “Don’t you work in catering now????”

Meanwhile, IWGP US Champion and NJPW star Will Ospreay also gave his two cents to Strowman. He wrote, “Why you so mad about making money. It’s dead funny that you actually done such a great job and yet you’re mad at other people that do the same job as you. Relax my guy, just say you really enjoyed showing super heavyweight wrestling.”

The Ocho himself, AEW star and ROH Champion Chris Jericho also got in on the action, responding to Braun, “I used to bag groceries.” Braun also wrote back, “Me too made great tips.”

Later on, Braun Strowman also expressed that he was joking around and that he has mad respect for all his brothers and sisters in the locker room. He tweeted, “Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect. We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y’all come at me none stop and the second I fire back y’all melt.”

He then followed that up with, “Do I have to pay Elon 8$ for this now?????”

You can view those tweets below:

can you teach me how to get fired? https://t.co/NiYsXUkqpA — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 6, 2022

Don’t you work in catering now???? — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

Why you so mad about making money 😂 It’s dead funny that you actually done such a great job and yet you’re mad at other people that do the same job as you. Relax my guy, just say you really enjoyed showing super heavyweight wrestling https://t.co/MrdzDg4RNl — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) November 6, 2022

I used to bag groceries. https://t.co/ctgAVba252 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 6, 2022

Me to made great tips. — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect. We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y’all come at me none stop and the second I fire back y’all melt. — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022