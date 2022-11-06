WWE News: Braun Strowman Takes Shot at ‘Flippy Floppers’ After Crown Jewel, Rob Schamberger Paints Brock Lesnar

– Braun Strowman is feeling his oats after his match with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel, and he took to Twitter to mock star ratings and “floppy floppers” after the show. Strowman posted to his Twitter account to praise Omos, writing:

“Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal”

