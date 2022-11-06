wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Takes Shot at ‘Flippy Floppers’ After Crown Jewel, Rob Schamberger Paints Brock Lesnar

November 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw - Braun Strowman Returns Image Credit: WWE

– Braun Strowman is feeling his oats after his match with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel, and he took to Twitter to mock star ratings and “floppy floppers” after the show. Strowman posted to his Twitter account to praise Omos, writing:

“Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal”

– Rob Schamberg’s latest video features him painting Brock Lesnar:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Rob Schamberger, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading