wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Documentary Teases Mysterious Figure, Details On What That Means
During the Bray Wyatt documentary ‘Becoming Immortal’, which is available today to stream on Peacock, there is a tease of a mysterious figure. At the end of the special, it features imagery related to Wyatt, which includes a lantern and a voice saying, ‘run’. It then has a silhouette of someone who is not revealed, but looks a lot like Uncle Howdy.
Fightful Select reports that this is a teaser for the upcoming return of Bo Dallas. It was said to be ‘deliberate’, although it’s unknown when or how Dallas will return to WWE. Dallas, who has been under contract since 2022, played Uncle Howdy during Wyatt’s last run before his passing.
WWE had planned to bring Dallas back at some point, but didn’t want to rush it after the passing of his brother.
Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas teaser at the end of the Bray Wyatt doc. 👀
Per Fightful, the tease was deliberate.
It’s unknown exactly when or how the return will actually take place, but it is planned and that’s what the tease was for.
pic.twitter.com/FWML9h6GgA
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 1, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Scarlett, Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin & The Rock Requesting He Call Their WrestleMania 15 Match
- Eric Bischoff Praises Recent WWE Raw Segment, Would Be Shocked If Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Win At WrestleMania
- Update On Matt Cardona’s AEW Status Following Surprise Collision Return