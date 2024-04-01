Bray Wyatt Documentary Teases Mysterious Figure, Details On What That Means

During the Bray Wyatt documentary ‘Becoming Immortal’, which is available today to stream on Peacock, there is a tease of a mysterious figure. At the end of the special, it features imagery related to Wyatt, which includes a lantern and a voice saying, ‘run’. It then has a silhouette of someone who is not revealed, but looks a lot like Uncle Howdy.

Fightful Select reports that this is a teaser for the upcoming return of Bo Dallas. It was said to be ‘deliberate’, although it’s unknown when or how Dallas will return to WWE. Dallas, who has been under contract since 2022, played Uncle Howdy during Wyatt’s last run before his passing.

WWE had planned to bring Dallas back at some point, but didn’t want to rush it after the passing of his brother.