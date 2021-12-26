Bray Wyatt, Mickie James & More Added to WrestleCon 2022

Bray Wyatt and Mickie James are among the latest stars added to WrestleCon 2022. WrestleCon announced Windham Rotunda, James, Sam Houston and more as the latest additions to the show, which runs WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas.

The updated lineup of guests is:

* Windham Rotunda

* Atsushi Onita

* Mickie James

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Killer Kross

* Sam Houston

* The Rock N’ Roll Express.

* Tommy Rich

* Ted DiBiase Jr.

* The HonkyTonk Man

* Chelsea Green

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Velvet Sky

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

Officially official. We are thrilled to welcome Mickie James back to WrestleCon 🎄🤠 pic.twitter.com/I6nFtmcNJL — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 25, 2021