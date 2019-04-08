UPDATE: Bret Hart’s Assailant Still in Jail, Hearing Set For Friday

UPDATE: The man who was arrested for attacking Bret Hart at the WWE Hall of Fame remains in jail on Monday, with a hearing set for the end of this week. PWInsider reports that despite previous reports, Zachary Madsen is currently behind held at Brooklyn Detention Complex, as no one has paid his $750 bail or $1,5000 bond to get him released.

Madsen has been provided a public defender and is set for a hearing in his case on Friday, where he is charged with two counts of assault and trespassing.

ORIGINAL: One of the big stories from this weekend is that someone at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony rushed the stage and attacked Bret Hart, before he was subdued by several of the wrestlers including Dash Wilder who punched the man in the face. It was later revealed that he was amateur MMA fighter Zachary Madsen after he was arrested and charged with two counts of third degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Now 1011 Now in Nebraska reports that Madsen has been released from jail on bond after pleading not guilty to all charges. He is scheduled to be back in court in Lincoln on Wednesday.

Luckily, Bret only suffered minor injuries after the attack and was able to continue his speech like it never happened. He even made an appearance at WrestleMania last night.

As for why Madsen decided to attack a stroke survivor, he told ABC News that he “just felt like it was the right moment.”