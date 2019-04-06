More Details & Video On Bret Hart Fan Attack At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Including Dash Wilder Appearing to Punch Fan In Face

As reported earlier, Bret Hart was attacked by a fan who rushed the stage during his WWE Hall of Fame induction (pics and live video of the attack and the aftermath) . Here’s a few notes following the attack:

* Bret Hart was said to be fine and continued his speech.

* The fan was mobbed by wrestlers and others near the ring and was said to have gotten beat up pretty badly. The fan was clearly punched in the face by someone, possibly Dash Wilder, as seen in the videos below.

Bret Hart’s attacker get mad his face smashed in by what looks like Dash Wilder. #WWEHoF #WWE #BretHart #Attack #WrestleMania credit to my boy Martin Endersby via FB pic.twitter.com/dO6Ckhk5Jt — dRAIL2k3 (@dRAIL2k3) April 7, 2019

* Shane McMahon was one of the first guys to jump to his feet after Hart got attacked.

* Here’s two more videos of the aftermath of the fan attacking Hart.

The scene after Bret Hart was tackled by a crowd member during his WWE Hall of Fame speech 😦 (via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/HCbpBcDQu5 — Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) April 7, 2019

Literally on the verge of tears. Some horrible bastard fan just rushed the the ring and rugby tackled poor Bret Hart. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/DPGUVrmmpK — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 7, 2019

* And another angle of the fan getting into the ring and attacking Hart.