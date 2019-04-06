Pics, Video of Bret Hart Being Attacked By Fan During WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Here are photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring the Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) induction. Bret Hart represented the duo while Natalya inducted them. Unfortunately, the induction was marred by some idiot fan rushing the stage to attack Bret Hart. The fan was reportedly beat up pretty badly by several wrestlers, which you can see in some of the live videos below which show a mob of people around the guy. Be sure to follow our LIVE HOF COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

Hart Foundation represented by Bret Hart (and Natalya)

Fan rushing the stage to attack Bret Hart

Disgusting. #WWEHOF Should've let Travis Browne go at him for a few seconds. pic.twitter.com/MCb0gLUGcR — 𝕽𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖞 (@NXTFanNation) April 7, 2019

Someone from the crowd just ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Here’s the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/oZXjnUj2kp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019

Someone just went on stage and tackled Bret Hart during his #WWEHOF speech 😱🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/34sGGfAd4E — Louis Pulice (@louie3020) April 7, 2019