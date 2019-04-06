wrestling / News
Pics, Video of Bret Hart Being Attacked By Fan During WWE Hall of Fame Induction
Here are photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring the Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) induction. Bret Hart represented the duo while Natalya inducted them. Unfortunately, the induction was marred by some idiot fan rushing the stage to attack Bret Hart. The fan was reportedly beat up pretty badly by several wrestlers, which you can see in some of the live videos below which show a mob of people around the guy. Be sure to follow our LIVE HOF COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
Hart Foundation represented by Bret Hart (and Natalya)
Here to accept the induction for The #HartFoundation are @BretHart and @NatbyNature! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/OgESri77Ui
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE and #TheArchitect @WWERollins are in FULL #HartFoundation mode! #WWEHOF 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/WfAtU7jbN9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
#ThankYouAnvil.#WWEHOF @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/758nW4XAMi
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
#HartFoundation#WWEHOF@SashaBanksWWE @NatbyNature @BretHart pic.twitter.com/3vvn60kdyS
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 7, 2019
If only we had seen one match from 🤠 "Cowboy" @BretHart… #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/8EMjOb8l42
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
.@NatbyNature discusses the last text exchange she shared with her father while accepting his induction into the #WWEHOF along with @BretHart. #HartFoundation #TheAnvil pic.twitter.com/CncP7fzQ22
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
The #HartFoundation has its rightful place in the @WWE Hall of Fame.#WWEHOF @BretHart @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/gqt9cor6fz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
Thank you, @BretHart.
Thank you, Jim #TheAnvil.
THANK YOU, HART FOUNDATION! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/NC9EoWcNHL
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Fan rushing the stage to attack Bret Hart
Disgusting. #WWEHOF
Should've let Travis Browne go at him for a few seconds. pic.twitter.com/MCb0gLUGcR
— 𝕽𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖞 (@NXTFanNation) April 7, 2019
Someone from the crowd just ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Here’s the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/oZXjnUj2kp
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019
Someone just went on stage and tackled Bret Hart during his #WWEHOF speech 😱🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/34sGGfAd4E
— Louis Pulice (@louie3020) April 7, 2019
Literally on the verge of tears. Some horrible bastard fan just rushed the the ring and rugby tackled poor Bret Hart. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/DPGUVrmmpK
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 7, 2019
