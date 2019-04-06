wrestling / News

Pics, Video of Bret Hart Being Attacked By Fan During WWE Hall of Fame Induction

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Bret Hart WWE Hall of Fame

Here are photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring the Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) induction. Bret Hart represented the duo while Natalya inducted them. Unfortunately, the induction was marred by some idiot fan rushing the stage to attack Bret Hart. The fan was reportedly beat up pretty badly by several wrestlers, which you can see in some of the live videos below which show a mob of people around the guy. Be sure to follow our LIVE HOF COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

Hart Foundation represented by Bret Hart (and Natalya)

Fan rushing the stage to attack Bret Hart

