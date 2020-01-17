Brian Cage Likely to Sign With AEW

– AEW looks likely to land Brian Cage, according to the latest report. The WON reports that Cage has either signed on or is very close to doing so. The site was able to confirm that Cage’s Impact contract has either expired or is about to, and added that he is not advertised for Impact’s tapings in Mexico City where he was a top star in AAA for years and would this have name value.

The site notes that Cage is apparently planning on going to AEW. Even if he has not officially signed on, unless something unforeseen happens that is where he will end up. It was reported over the weekend that Cage had signed with AEW but his wife Melissa Santos denied it. Dave Meltzer notes that AEW wantred to use Cage in the Double or Nothing Casino Battle Royal, but because he was Impact’s World Champion the company wouldn’t allow it unless he was properly protected.